State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,374 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $477.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.74 and a 200-day moving average of $512.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.