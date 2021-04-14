State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,397 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:WST opened at $306.45 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

