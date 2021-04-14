State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,219 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.