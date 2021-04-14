State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,650 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $242.44 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.23 and its 200-day moving average is $214.42.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

