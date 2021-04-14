State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,954 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in ResMed by 23,860.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1,029.5% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,306 shares of company stock worth $4,802,862. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $199.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

