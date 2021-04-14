State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,373 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $200.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $200.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

