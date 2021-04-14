State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 589 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,230.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,128.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,129.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

