State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,248 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

