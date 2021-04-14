State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,493 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.