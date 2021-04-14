State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $150.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

