Status Price Tops $0.28 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Status has a market cap of $980.89 million and approximately $184.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 94.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.66 or 0.00680981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035984 BTC.

About Status

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.