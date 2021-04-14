Stealth Price Reaches $0.20 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Stealth has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $25,333.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00016789 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,224,583 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

