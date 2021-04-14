Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.22

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.

PUGOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.