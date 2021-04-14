Stephen Andrew O’neill Sells 20,064 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPP stock remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,425. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.