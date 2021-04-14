Stephen I. Sadove Sells 5,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $733.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Movado Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

