Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,586 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

