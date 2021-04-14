StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $10,742,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of research firms recently commented on STEP. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

