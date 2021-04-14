STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 1-Year High at $204.84

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $204.84 and last traded at $204.32, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.46. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

