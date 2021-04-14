STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,383,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after buying an additional 133,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $202.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

