Sterling Bancorp (STL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STL. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.