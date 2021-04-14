stETH (Lido) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,832.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $527.88 million and approximately $22,832.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $2,325.63 or 0.03662252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.00709614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.14 or 0.99380405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.47 or 0.00836924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 226,983 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

