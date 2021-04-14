Steven J. Quinlan Sells 13,001 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $94.23. 193,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

