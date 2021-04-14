Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STC opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $59.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

