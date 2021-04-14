Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.