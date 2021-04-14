Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0380

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $438,349.06 and $97.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,155.20 or 1.00407175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.00485670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.73 or 0.00328677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.28 or 0.00761982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00123454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003775 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

