Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down to $49.49

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.49, but opened at $48.35. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 8,683 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,869 shares of company stock worth $20,693,730 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

