STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at €32.84 ($38.64) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.02.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.