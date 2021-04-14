Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 14th (APO, CUZ, GLPG, PLXP, PRLD, PRPH, PYPD, QLYS, QUOT, RAMP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 14th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.