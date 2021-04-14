StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.87

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16.
In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,081 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
