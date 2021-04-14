StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.87

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,081 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

