STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. 9,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,521. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

