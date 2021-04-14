Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $574.45 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $574.45 million and approximately $95.39 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00018337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00086639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00624554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 255,488,217 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars.

