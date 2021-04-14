StormX (STMX) Price Up 1.1% This Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $535.24 million and approximately $60.91 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StormX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

