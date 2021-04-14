STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a growth of 197.0% from the March 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

