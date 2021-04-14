Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SCAQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SCAQU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

