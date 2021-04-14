Strike Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,086.00 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 63% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $171.53 million and approximately $226,086.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $66.37 or 0.00105509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

