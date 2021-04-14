Strong Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Strong has a total market cap of $26.03 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for $188.26 or 0.00299310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

