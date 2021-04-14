Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $253.03. 8,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $254.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

