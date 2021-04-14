Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $254.90

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $254.90 and last traded at $254.29, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

