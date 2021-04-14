Stuart Harry Reese Sells 10,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Harry Reese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 145,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.