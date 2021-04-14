Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 7,500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart L. Merkadeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 28,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,702. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $4,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $2,727,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $27,819,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

