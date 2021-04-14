Substratum Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $9,152.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00064618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.00690413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00089066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

