Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.24

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.07, with a volume of 24751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

