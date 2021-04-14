SUN Price Hits $40.76 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. SUN has a total market cap of $202.04 million and approximately $371.76 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $40.76 or 0.00064575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,214 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

