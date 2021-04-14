Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SNDL stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

