Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 546,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.