Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 3,125 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 613,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

