Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.11

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 9410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

