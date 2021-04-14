Suretly (SUR) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $69,128.09 and approximately $3,367.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

