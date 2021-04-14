Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZPTAF shares. Raymond James raised Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.