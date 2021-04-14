sUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $144.40 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

